Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Norfolk State 5-3; Old Dominion 4-4

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will be playing at home against the Norfolk State Spartans at 7 p.m. ET Saturday. Old Dominion is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The game between the Monarchs and the College of Charleston Cougars on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Old Dominion falling 75-60 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, a victory for Norfolk State just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Houston Cougars, falling 100-52. The top scorer for Norfolk State was forward Kris Bankston (14 points).

Old Dominion is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Monarchs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Old Dominion have won all of the games they've played against Norfolk State in the last eight years.