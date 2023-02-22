Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Southern Miss 24-5; Old Dominion 17-11

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Chartway Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Southern Miss and the Georgia Southern Eagles this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Golden Eagles wrapped it up with a 73-62 win at home.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion strolled past the App. State Mountaineers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 74-63.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Southern Miss is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Southern Miss came up short against Old Dominion when the teams previously met three seasons ago, falling 68-58. Can the Golden Eagles avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Monarchs as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Old Dominion have won four out of their last six games against Southern Miss.