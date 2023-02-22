Who's Playing
Southern Miss @ Old Dominion
Current Records: Southern Miss 24-5; Old Dominion 17-11
What to Know
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Chartway Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Southern Miss and the Georgia Southern Eagles this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Golden Eagles wrapped it up with a 73-62 win at home.
Meanwhile, Old Dominion strolled past the App. State Mountaineers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 74-63.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Southern Miss is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Southern Miss came up short against Old Dominion when the teams previously met three seasons ago, falling 68-58. Can the Golden Eagles avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Monarchs as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Old Dominion have won four out of their last six games against Southern Miss.
- Jan 30, 2020 - Old Dominion 68 vs. Southern Miss 58
- Mar 06, 2019 - Southern Miss 59 vs. Old Dominion 52
- Jan 19, 2019 - Old Dominion 76 vs. Southern Miss 62
- Feb 08, 2018 - Old Dominion 68 vs. Southern Miss 63
- Jan 12, 2017 - Old Dominion 54 vs. Southern Miss 50
- Jan 09, 2016 - Southern Miss 73 vs. Old Dominion 71