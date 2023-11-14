Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Detroit 0-2, Ole Miss 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Detroit Titans will head out on the road to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Detroit might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Friday.

Detroit was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday and that exactly how things played out. They were completely outmatched by the Bearcats on the road and fell 93-61. Detroit was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 60-27.

The losing side was boosted by Jayden Stone, who earned 25 points.

Detroit struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Cincinnati pulled down 19.

Meanwhile, the Rebels beat the Eagles 75-64 on Friday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss can attribute much of their success to Allen Flanigan, who earned 29 points along with 3 steals.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Bearcats' victory pushed their record up to 2-0, while the Titans' loss dropped theirs down to 0-2.