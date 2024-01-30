Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Miss. State 14-6, Ole Miss 17-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Ole Miss Rebels and the Miss. State Bulldogs are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 30th at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The timing is sure in Ole Miss' favor as the team sits on 12 straight wins at home while Miss. State has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses dating back to last season.

Even though Ole Miss has not done well against Texas A&M recently (they were 2-7 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Rebels sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-68 win over the Aggies.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Ole Miss to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaylen Murray, who scored 16 points along with five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored 15 points.

Even though Miss. State has not done well against Auburn recently (they were 2-7 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Bulldogs walked away with a 64-58 victory over the Tigers. The score was all tied up 21-21 at the break, but Miss. State was the better team in the second half.

Miss. State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Cameron Matthews, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds. Tolu Smith was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

The Rebels' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 17-3. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 14-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Ole Miss have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Miss. State, though, as they've only made 30.7% of their threes per game this season. Given Ole Miss' sizeable advantage in that area, Miss. State will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Ole Miss is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Ole Miss is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Miss. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Miss. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.