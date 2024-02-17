Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Missouri 8-16, Ole Miss 18-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $47.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, Ole Miss is heading back home. They and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Ole Miss and the Wildcats couldn't quite live up to the 162.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Rebels fell 75-63 to the Wildcats on Tuesday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Ole Miss in their matchups with the Wildcats: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, Ole Miss saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Brakefield didn't help Ole Miss' cause all that much against the Gamecocks last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Matthew Murrell, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 11th straight loss. They suffered a grim 75-51 defeat to the Bulldogs. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Missouri has scored all season.

The Rebels' defeat dropped their record down to 18-6. As for the Tigers, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 14 of their last 15 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season.

Looking forward, Ole Miss is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Ole Miss came up short against the Tigers when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 82-77. Will Ole Miss have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Ole Miss is a big 11.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Missouri has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.