Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Vanderbilt 5-10, Ole Miss 14-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Ole Miss will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Ole Miss scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 103-85 victory over the Gators. The win was just what Ole Miss needed coming off of a 90-64 loss in their prior match.

Ole Miss' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaemyn Brakefield led the charge by scoring 28 points along with five rebounds. Brakefield continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Matthew Murrell was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, the Commodores couldn't handle the Tigers on Tuesday and fell 77-69. Vanderbilt has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Ezra Manjon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Ven-Allen Lubin, who scored 11 points.

The Rebels' victory bumped their record up to 14-1. As for the Commodores, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: Ole Miss just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Vanderbilt, though, as they've only made 40.5% of their shots per game this season. Given Ole Miss' sizeable advantage in that area, Vanderbilt will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Ole Miss is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Ole Miss is a big 10-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Ole Miss has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Vanderbilt.