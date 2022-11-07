Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Ole Miss

What to Know

The Alcorn State Braves and the Ole Miss Rebels will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at The Pavilion at Ole Miss to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Braves ended up 17-17 last season and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Texas A&M Aggies 74-62. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Ole Miss (13-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.