Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 1-0; Ole Miss 1-0

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Florida Atlantic Owls at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Ole Miss didn't have too much trouble with the Alcorn State Braves at home on Monday as they won 73-58. The Rebels' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Matthew Murrell, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 20 points and six rebounds, and Robert Allen, who had 15 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Lynn Fighting Knights at home 81-46.

The wins brought Ole Miss up to 1-0 and Florida Atlantic to 1-0. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ole Miss has allowed their opponents an average of 11 steals per game, the 52nd most in college basketball. But the Owls enter the game with 7.4 steals per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. In other words, the Rebels will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.