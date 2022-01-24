Who's Playing

Florida @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Florida 12-6; Ole Miss 9-9

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Florida Gators will be on the road. The Gators and the Ole Miss Rebels will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Florida will be strutting in after a win while Ole Miss will be stumbling in from a loss.

Florida had enough points to win and then some against the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday, taking their contest 61-42.

Meanwhile, the game between Ole Miss and the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Ole Miss falling 78-60 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The Rebels' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Nysier Brooks, who had 12 points, and forward Jaemyn Brakefield, who had 13 points. Brakefield had some trouble finding his footing against the Missouri Tigers last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Gators were able to grind out a solid victory over Ole Miss when the two teams previously met in January of last year, winning 72-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Florida since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida have won six out of their last eight games against Ole Miss.