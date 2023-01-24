Who's Playing

Missouri @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Missouri 14-5; Ole Miss 9-10

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels lost both of their matches to the Missouri Tigers last season on scores of 68-74 and 60-72, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Rebels and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between Ole Miss and the Arkansas Razorbacks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Ole Miss falling 69-57 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Mizzou suffered a grim 85-64 defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday. Forward Sean East II wasn't much of a difference maker for Mizzou; East II finished with only eight points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

The Rebels are now 9-10 while the Tigers sit at 14-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ole Miss has allowed their opponents an average of 7.8 steals per game, the 24th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Ole Miss, Mizzou enters the game with 11.4 steals per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. In other words, Ole Miss will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ole Miss have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Missouri.