Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Ole Miss

Current Records: North Alabama 6-5; Ole Miss 8-3

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the North Alabama Lions will compete for holiday cheer at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Rebels should still be feeling good after a victory, while North Alabama will be looking to get back in the win column.

Ole Miss was able to grind out a solid win over the Temple Owls this past Saturday, winning 63-55. Ole Miss' guard Daeshun Ruffin looked sharp as he had 17 points. Ruffin's performance made up for a slower matchup against the UCF Knights this past Wednesday. Ruffin's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for North Alabama as they lost 84-60 to the Colorado Buffaloes this past Thursday. North Alabama was surely aware of their 22-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Daniel Ortiz had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

The Rebels' victory brought them up to 8-3 while the Lions' loss pulled them down to 6-5. Ole Miss is 5-2 after wins this season, and North Alabama is 2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.