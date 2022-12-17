Who's Playing

Temple @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Temple 6-5; Ole Miss 7-3

What to Know

The Temple Owls are on the road again Saturday and play against the Ole Miss Rebels at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Temple now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Owls as they lost 77-57 to the Pennsylvania Quakers on Saturday. Guard Khalif Battle (14 points) and forward Jamille Reynolds (13 points) were the top scorers for Temple.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss entered their matchup against the UCF Knights on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Ole Miss lost to UCF at home by a decisive 72-61 margin. Ole Miss' loss came about despite a quality game from guard Matthew Murrell, who had 21 points.

The Owls are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Wagner Seahawks Nov. 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 76-73. In other words, don't count the Rebels out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Rebels are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.