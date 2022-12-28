Who's Playing
No. 8 Tennessee @ Ole Miss
Current Records: Tennessee 10-2; Ole Miss 8-4
What to Know
The #8 Tennessee Volunteers and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Tennessee should still be feeling good after a win, while Ole Miss will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Volunteers were fully in charge last Wednesday, breezing past the Austin Peay Governors 86-44 at home. Guard Santiago Vescovi and forward Olivier Nkamhoua were among the main playmakers for Tennessee as the former shot 5-for-5 from downtown and finished with 18 points and five dimes and the latter had 20 points and five assists in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, it looks like Ole Miss must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. They were just a bucket short of a victory and fell 66-65 to the North Alabama Lions. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Ole Miss to swallow was that they had been favored by 22.5 points coming into the matchup. Guard Matthew Murrell (16 points) was the top scorer for the Rebels.
The Volunteers' victory brought them up to 10-2 while Ole Miss' loss pulled them down to 8-4. Tennessee is 7-2 after wins this year, and Ole Miss is 2-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tennessee have won six out of their last nine games against Ole Miss.
- Jan 05, 2022 - Tennessee 66 vs. Ole Miss 60
- Feb 02, 2021 - Ole Miss 52 vs. Tennessee 50
- Jan 21, 2020 - Tennessee 73 vs. Ole Miss 48
- Feb 27, 2019 - Tennessee 73 vs. Ole Miss 71
- Feb 24, 2018 - Tennessee 73 vs. Ole Miss 65
- Feb 03, 2018 - Tennessee 94 vs. Ole Miss 61
- Feb 08, 2017 - Tennessee 75 vs. Ole Miss 66
- Jan 17, 2017 - Ole Miss 80 vs. Tennessee 69
- Mar 05, 2016 - Ole Miss 83 vs. Tennessee 60