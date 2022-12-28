Who's Playing

No. 8 Tennessee @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Tennessee 10-2; Ole Miss 8-4

What to Know

The #8 Tennessee Volunteers and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Tennessee should still be feeling good after a win, while Ole Miss will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Volunteers were fully in charge last Wednesday, breezing past the Austin Peay Governors 86-44 at home. Guard Santiago Vescovi and forward Olivier Nkamhoua were among the main playmakers for Tennessee as the former shot 5-for-5 from downtown and finished with 18 points and five dimes and the latter had 20 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, it looks like Ole Miss must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. They were just a bucket short of a victory and fell 66-65 to the North Alabama Lions. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Ole Miss to swallow was that they had been favored by 22.5 points coming into the matchup. Guard Matthew Murrell (16 points) was the top scorer for the Rebels.

The Volunteers' victory brought them up to 10-2 while Ole Miss' loss pulled them down to 8-4. Tennessee is 7-2 after wins this year, and Ole Miss is 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won six out of their last nine games against Ole Miss.