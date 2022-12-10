Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Valparaiso 4-6; Ole Miss 6-2

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels will be playing at home against the Valparaiso Beacons at 3 p.m. ET Saturday. The Rebels are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Ole Miss received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 68-57 to the Memphis Tigers. The top scorer for Ole Miss was guard Matthew Murrell (13 points).

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Valpo at home against the Trinity Christian Trolls on Tuesday as the team secured a 96-60 victory.

Ole Miss is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Valpo have struggled against the spread on the road.

Valparaiso's win lifted them to 4-6 while Ole Miss' defeat dropped them down to 6-2. We'll see if the Beacons can repeat their recent success or if the Rebels bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Rebels are a big 16-point favorite against the Beacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.