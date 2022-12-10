Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Valparaiso 4-6; Ole Miss 6-2

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Valparaiso Beacons at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Ole Miss is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Rebels received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 68-57 to the Memphis Tigers. The top scorer for Ole Miss was guard Matthew Murrell (13 points).

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Valpo at home against the Trinity Christian Trolls on Tuesday as the team secured a 96-60 victory.

Valparaiso's win lifted them to 4-6 while Ole Miss' defeat dropped them down to 6-2. We'll see if Valpo can repeat their recent success or if Ole Miss bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.