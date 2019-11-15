How to watch Ole Miss vs. W. Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Ole Miss (home) vs. W. Michigan (away)

Current Records: Ole Miss 2-0; W. Michigan 3-0

Last Season Records: Ole Miss 20-12; W. Michigan 8-24

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Western Michigan Broncos can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Friday. They will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 7 p.m. ET at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Western Michigan is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Broncos were able to grind out a solid win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Tuesday, winning 91-81.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, Ole Miss took down the Norfolk State Spartans 68-55. No one put up better numbers for Ole Miss than F KJ Buffen, who really brought his A game. He had 23 points in addition to nine boards.

Western Michigan found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 90-64 punch to the gut against Ole Miss when the two teams last met in November of last year. Can the Broncos avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Rebels are a big 20-point favorite against the Broncos.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 143

Series History

Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.