How to watch Ole Miss vs. W. Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
Who's Playing
Ole Miss (home) vs. W. Michigan (away)
Current Records: Ole Miss 2-0; W. Michigan 3-0
Last Season Records: Ole Miss 20-12; W. Michigan 8-24
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Western Michigan Broncos can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Friday. They will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 7 p.m. ET at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Western Michigan is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Broncos were able to grind out a solid win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Tuesday, winning 91-81.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, Ole Miss took down the Norfolk State Spartans 68-55. No one put up better numbers for Ole Miss than F KJ Buffen, who really brought his A game. He had 23 points in addition to nine boards.
Western Michigan found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 90-64 punch to the gut against Ole Miss when the two teams last met in November of last year. Can the Broncos avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Rebels are a big 20-point favorite against the Broncos.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 143
Series History
Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Ole Miss 90 vs. W. Michigan 64
