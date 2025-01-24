Halftime Report

Denver is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 39-35 lead against Oral Roberts.

Denver entered the matchup with nine straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it ten. Can they turn things around, or will Oral Roberts hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: Denver 6-15, Oral Roberts 5-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Oral Roberts is 9-1 against Denver since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. The Golden Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Oral Roberts will face Denver after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 159 points. Oral Roberts took an 84-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of S. Dak. State. The Golden Eagles haven't had much luck with the Jackrabbits recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, Denver's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight defeat. They fell 74-62 to St. Thomas.

Oral Roberts' loss dropped their record down to 5-13. As for Denver, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-15.

Looking forward, Oral Roberts is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played Denver.

Oral Roberts was able to grind out a solid victory over Denver in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 82-76. Will Oral Roberts repeat their success, or does Denver have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oral Roberts is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Denver.