What to Know

Oral Roberts will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Kansas City Roos will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for the Golden Eagles and six for the Roos.

Last Wednesday, Oral Roberts lost to St. Thomas on the road by a decisive 86-71 margin.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kansas City last Thursday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to Denver.

Oral Roberts' loss dropped their record down to 5-16. As for Kansas City, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Oral Roberts has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.5 threes per game. However, it's not like Kansas City struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Oral Roberts suffered a grim 90-67 defeat to Kansas City in their previous matchup back in January. Will Oral Roberts have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Kansas City is a 3-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Roos slightly, as the game opened with the Roos as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Kansas City.