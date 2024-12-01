Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: Missouri State 4-3, Oral Roberts 2-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mabee Center. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.7 points per game this season.

Missouri State will head into Tuesday's contest ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Monday but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on Tuesday was a bit more commanding. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 75-55 walloping at the hands of S. Dak. State. The matchup marked the Bears' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Missouri State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as S. Dak. State posted 20.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts entered their game against Rogers State on Monday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Oral Roberts was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to Rogers State. The Golden Eagles just can't catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Missouri State's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Oral Roberts, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Missouri State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oral Roberts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, Missouri State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Missouri State is a 3.5-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Missouri State has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Oral Roberts.