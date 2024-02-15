Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: N. Dak. State 12-13, Oral Roberts 11-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Dak. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mabee Center. Oral Roberts took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Dak. State, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Bison had just enough and edged the Mavericks out 81-79.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead N. Dak. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Andrew Morgan, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds. Morgan didn't help N. Dak. State's cause all that much against the Tommies back in January but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Noah Feddersen, who scored 11 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles couldn't handle the Jackrabbits on Saturday and fell 83-72. Oral Roberts has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Oral Roberts' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Issac McBride, who scored 24 points, and Kareem Thompson who scored 14 points along with five assists and four steals. McBride is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 21 or more in the last five games he's played.

The Bison's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-13. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.3 points per game. As for the Golden Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 11-13.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as N. Dak. State and the Golden Eagles are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Dak. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Oral Roberts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Dak. State beat the Golden Eagles 72-67 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Dak. State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Oral Roberts and N. Dak. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.