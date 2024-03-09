Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Oral Roberts after losing seven in a row. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Oral Roberts leads 28-25 over South Dakota. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just one point.

Oral Roberts came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

South Dakota Coyotes @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: South Dakota 12-19, Oral Roberts 11-18

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The South Dakota Coyotes and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are set to clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in a Summit League postseason contest. South Dakota is no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

South Dakota managed to keep up with North Dakota until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Coyotes took a serious blow against the Fighting Hawks, falling 95-66. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for South Dakota in their matchups with North Dakota: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss. They lost to the Roos at home by a decisive 71-54 margin. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Oral Roberts has scored all season.

The Coyotes have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 17 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-19 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-18.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: South Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oral Roberts, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given South Dakota's sizable advantage in that area, Oral Roberts will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Dakota won a game that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting two weeks ago, slipping by Oral Roberts 77-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Dakota since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Oral Roberts is a 3.5-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Oral Roberts has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.