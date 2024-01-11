Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: South Dakota 8-9, Oral Roberts 7-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the South Dakota Coyotes are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Mabee Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 38-38 at halftime, Oral Roberts was not quite Weber State's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Golden Eagles opened the new year with a less-than-successful 83-78 defeat to the Wildcats. It was the first time this season that Oral Roberts let down their fans at home.

Despite their defeat, Oral Roberts saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Issac McBride, who scored 29 points, was perhaps the best of all. McBride continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Sir Issac Herron was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Dakota's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 82-63 walloping at the hands of the Grizzlies. South Dakota found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Like South Dakota, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Lahat Thioune led the charge by dropping a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. Thioune is absolutely dominating the rebound category: he's posted at least ten every time he's taken the court this season.

The Golden Eagles' loss ended a 20-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-8. As for the Coyotes, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Oral Roberts hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Oral Roberts beat South Dakota 82-70 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Oral Roberts have another victory up their sleeve, or will South Dakota turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.