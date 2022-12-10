Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-4; Oral Roberts 6-3

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears will square off against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Mabee Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Cent. Arkansas didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 72-67 win.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Oral Roberts and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Golden Eagles wrapped it up with a 77-66 victory on the road. Oral Roberts can attribute much of their success to guard Max Abmas, who had 28 points.

Cent. Arkansas have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Cent. Arkansas is now 5-4 while Oral Roberts sits at 6-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Bears are 48th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.1 on average. The Golden Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 22nd most points per game in college basketball at 83.2. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cent. Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.