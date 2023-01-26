Who's Playing

Denver @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: Denver 12-10; Oral Roberts 17-4

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 20 of 2020. Denver's road trip will continue as they head to Mabee Center at 8 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against Oral Roberts. The Golden Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Pioneers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Denver ended up a good deal behind the South Dakota State Jackrabbits when they played on Saturday, losing 76-61.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Oral Roberts and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Oral Roberts wrapped it up with an 84-72 win on the road.

Denver have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17.5-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Denver, who are 10-10 against the spread.

Denver is now 12-10 while Oral Roberts sits at 17-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50% on the season. The Golden Eagles have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 84.2 points per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oral Roberts and Denver both have eight wins in their last 16 games.