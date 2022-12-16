Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: Missouri State 4-6; Oral Roberts 8-3

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Missouri State Bears at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 16 at Mabee Center. Oral Roberts is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Liberty Flames typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Golden Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Oral Roberts took down Liberty 84-70.

Meanwhile, MSU was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 65-61 to the PFW Mastodons. The losing side was boosted by guard Chance Moore, who had 23 points along with six boards.

Oral Roberts' win brought them up to 8-3 while the Bears' defeat pulled them down to 4-6. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Eagles rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 85.8 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, MSU is stumbling into the game with the eighth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Missouri State have won four out of their last seven games against Oral Roberts.