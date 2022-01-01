Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 2-11; Oral Roberts 8-6

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks haven't won a contest against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles since Jan. 4 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Nebraska Omaha and Oral Roberts will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Mavericks were expected to lose against the Western Illinois Leathernecks last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Nebraska Omaha managed an 84-78 win over WIU.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts wrapped up 2021 with an 83-66 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The wins brought Nebraska Omaha up to 2-11 and the Golden Eagles to 8-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks are stumbling into the game with the 348th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.3 on average. Oral Roberts' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oral Roberts have won nine out of their last 13 games against Nebraska Omaha.