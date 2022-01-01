Who's Playing
Nebraska Omaha @ Oral Roberts
Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 2-11; Oral Roberts 8-6
What to Know
The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks haven't won a contest against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles since Jan. 4 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Nebraska Omaha and Oral Roberts will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Mavericks were expected to lose against the Western Illinois Leathernecks last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Nebraska Omaha managed an 84-78 win over WIU.
Meanwhile, Oral Roberts wrapped up 2021 with an 83-66 victory over the Denver Pioneers.
The wins brought Nebraska Omaha up to 2-11 and the Golden Eagles to 8-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks are stumbling into the game with the 348th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.3 on average. Oral Roberts' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
Series History
Oral Roberts have won nine out of their last 13 games against Nebraska Omaha.
- Jan 03, 2021 - Oral Roberts 86 vs. Nebraska Omaha 75
- Jan 02, 2021 - Oral Roberts 95 vs. Nebraska Omaha 83
- Mar 08, 2020 - Oral Roberts 79 vs. Nebraska Omaha 52
- Feb 12, 2020 - Oral Roberts 81 vs. Nebraska Omaha 78
- Jan 04, 2020 - Nebraska Omaha 74 vs. Oral Roberts 67
- Feb 28, 2019 - Oral Roberts 84 vs. Nebraska Omaha 80
- Dec 30, 2018 - Oral Roberts 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 84
- Feb 22, 2018 - Oral Roberts 83 vs. Nebraska Omaha 75
- Dec 30, 2017 - Oral Roberts 93 vs. Nebraska Omaha 74
- Feb 16, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 83 vs. Oral Roberts 76
- Jan 21, 2017 - Oral Roberts 103 vs. Nebraska Omaha 86
- Feb 25, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 102 vs. Oral Roberts 98
- Jan 23, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 85 vs. Oral Roberts 79