Who's Playing

South Dakota @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: South Dakota 10-12; Oral Roberts 19-4

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes are on the road again on Monday and play against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Mabee Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Oral Roberts winning the first 82-73 on the road and the Coyotes taking the second 92-87.

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday South Dakota proved too difficult a challenge. South Dakota enjoyed a cozy 81-67 victory over St. Thomas (MN).

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts was able to grind out a solid win over the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks this past Saturday, winning 73-64.

South Dakota is now 10-12 while the Golden Eagles sit at 19-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Coyotes are 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average. To make matters even worse for South Dakota, Oral Roberts ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only ten on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota have won eight out of their last 13 games against Oral Roberts.