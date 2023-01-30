Who's Playing
South Dakota @ Oral Roberts
Current Records: South Dakota 10-12; Oral Roberts 19-4
What to Know
The South Dakota Coyotes are on the road again on Monday and play against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Mabee Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Oral Roberts winning the first 82-73 on the road and the Coyotes taking the second 92-87.
The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday South Dakota proved too difficult a challenge. South Dakota enjoyed a cozy 81-67 victory over St. Thomas (MN).
Meanwhile, Oral Roberts was able to grind out a solid win over the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks this past Saturday, winning 73-64.
South Dakota is now 10-12 while the Golden Eagles sit at 19-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Coyotes are 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average. To make matters even worse for South Dakota, Oral Roberts ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only ten on average.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Dakota have won eight out of their last 13 games against Oral Roberts.
- Feb 26, 2022 - South Dakota 92 vs. Oral Roberts 87
- Dec 20, 2021 - Oral Roberts 82 vs. South Dakota 73
- Feb 20, 2021 - South Dakota 86 vs. Oral Roberts 84
- Feb 15, 2020 - Oral Roberts 94 vs. South Dakota 80
- Jan 25, 2020 - South Dakota 91 vs. Oral Roberts 80
- Feb 10, 2019 - Oral Roberts 86 vs. South Dakota 72
- Jan 17, 2019 - Oral Roberts 77 vs. South Dakota 74
- Feb 14, 2018 - South Dakota 85 vs. Oral Roberts 67
- Jan 17, 2018 - South Dakota 82 vs. Oral Roberts 70
- Feb 18, 2017 - South Dakota 86 vs. Oral Roberts 72
- Jan 18, 2017 - Oral Roberts 90 vs. South Dakota 80
- Feb 06, 2016 - South Dakota 91 vs. Oral Roberts 79
- Jan 03, 2016 - South Dakota 94 vs. Oral Roberts 84