Who's Playing

South Dakota @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: South Dakota 10-12; Oral Roberts 19-4

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Mabee Center at 8 p.m. ET Monday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles winning the first 82-73 on the road and South Dakota taking the second 92-87.

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Coyotes proved too difficult a challenge. South Dakota enjoyed a cozy 81-67 win over St. Thomas (MN).

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts was able to grind out a solid victory over the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks this past Saturday, winning 73-64.

South Dakota is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Coyotes are now 10-12 while the Golden Eagles sit at 19-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: South Dakota is 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average. To make matters even worse for South Dakota, Oral Roberts enters the game with only ten turnovers per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in Oral Roberts' favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Golden Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Dakota have won eight out of their last 13 games against Oral Roberts.