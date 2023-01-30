Who's Playing
South Dakota @ Oral Roberts
Current Records: South Dakota 10-12; Oral Roberts 19-4
What to Know
The South Dakota Coyotes will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Mabee Center at 8 p.m. ET Monday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles winning the first 82-73 on the road and South Dakota taking the second 92-87.
The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Coyotes proved too difficult a challenge. South Dakota enjoyed a cozy 81-67 win over St. Thomas (MN).
Meanwhile, Oral Roberts was able to grind out a solid victory over the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks this past Saturday, winning 73-64.
South Dakota is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Coyotes are now 10-12 while the Golden Eagles sit at 19-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: South Dakota is 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average. To make matters even worse for South Dakota, Oral Roberts enters the game with only ten turnovers per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in Oral Roberts' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Golden Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 17.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
South Dakota have won eight out of their last 13 games against Oral Roberts.
- Feb 26, 2022 - South Dakota 92 vs. Oral Roberts 87
- Dec 20, 2021 - Oral Roberts 82 vs. South Dakota 73
- Feb 20, 2021 - South Dakota 86 vs. Oral Roberts 84
- Feb 15, 2020 - Oral Roberts 94 vs. South Dakota 80
- Jan 25, 2020 - South Dakota 91 vs. Oral Roberts 80
- Feb 10, 2019 - Oral Roberts 86 vs. South Dakota 72
- Jan 17, 2019 - Oral Roberts 77 vs. South Dakota 74
- Feb 14, 2018 - South Dakota 85 vs. Oral Roberts 67
- Jan 17, 2018 - South Dakota 82 vs. Oral Roberts 70
- Feb 18, 2017 - South Dakota 86 vs. Oral Roberts 72
- Jan 18, 2017 - Oral Roberts 90 vs. South Dakota 80
- Feb 06, 2016 - South Dakota 91 vs. Oral Roberts 79
- Jan 03, 2016 - South Dakota 94 vs. Oral Roberts 84