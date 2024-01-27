Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Arizona 14-5, Oregon 14-5

What to Know

Oregon will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Oregon Ducks and the Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Arizona took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Oregon, who comes in off a win.

Last Thursday, the Ducks made easy work of the Sun Devils and carried off a 80-61 victory.

Oregon relied on the efforts of N'Faly Dante, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and three blocks, and Jermaine Couisnard, who scored 19 points.

Arizona came into the contest on Thursday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They lost 83-80 to the Beavers on a last-minute jump shot From Jordan Pope. Arizona got off to an early lead (up 12 with 13:33 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Keshad Johnson, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds. Pelle Larsson was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five rebounds.

The Ducks' victory was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-5. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 14-5.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Oregon just can't miss this season, having made 47.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Arizona struggles in that department as they've made 49.2% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Oregon lost to Arizona at home by a decisive 91-76 margin when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Thankfully for Oregon, Azuolas Tubelis (who scored 40 points along with nine rebounds and three steals) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Arizona is a 3-point favorite against Oregon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Oregon has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arizona.