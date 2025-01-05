Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Maryland 11-3, Oregon 12-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Oregon Ducks and the Maryland Terrapins are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Matthew Knight Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Oregon is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Illinois just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Fighting Illini, falling 109-77.

The losing side was boosted by Supreme Cook, who went 8 for 11 en route to 20 points. His performance made up for a slower match against Weber State on Sunday. Nate Bittle was another key player, scoring 13 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Maryland unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 75-69 to Washington. The game marked the Terrapins' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Despite their loss, Maryland saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Julian Reese, who went 9 for 12 en route to 22 points plus seven rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Jordan Geronimo, who went 5 for 6 en route to 10 points plus six rebounds and three blocks.

Maryland struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Oregon's defeat dropped their record down to 12-2. As for Maryland, their loss dropped their record down to 11-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Oregon has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.