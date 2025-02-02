Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Nebraska 12-8, Oregon 16-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Cornhuskers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with six defeats in a row, Nebraska finally turned things around against Illinois on Thursday. They came out on top against the Fighting Illini by a score of 80-74.

Nebraska's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Brice Williams, who scored 27 points along with eight rebounds. Williams had some trouble finding his footing against Wisconsin on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Juwan Gary was another key player, earning 13 points plus eight rebounds and three steals.

Oregon has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a serious blow against UCLA on Thursday, falling 78-52. The matchup marked the Ducks' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Nebraska's win bumped their record up to 12-8. As for Oregon, their loss dropped their record down to 16-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Nebraska hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.