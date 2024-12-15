Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: SF Austin 5-5, Oregon 9-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.49

What to Know

Lumberjacks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Oregon Ducks at 6:00 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. The Lumberjacks' defense has only allowed 62.1 points per game this season, so the Ducks' offense will have their work cut out for them.

SF Austin will head into Saturday's matchup ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played last Thursday but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed last Saturday was a bit more commanding. They suffered a grim 67-48 defeat to TX A&M-CC. The match marked the Lumberjacks' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Even though they lost, SF Austin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Oregon's undefeated season came to an end after nine games on Sunday. They lost 73-71 to UCLA on a last-minute jump shot From Dylan Andrews. That makes it the first time this season the Ducks have let down their home crowd.

Oregon's loss came about despite a quality game from Nate Bittle, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Bittle a new career-high in assists (four). Jadrian Tracey was another key player, posting ten points along with three steals.

SF Austin's defeat dropped their record down to 5-5. As for Oregon, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 9-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SF Austin has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Oregon is a big 22.5-point favorite against SF Austin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.