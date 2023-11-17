Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Tennessee State 3-0, Oregon 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks will be playing at home against the Tennessee State Tigers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Matthew Knight Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, Oregon's game was all tied up 37-37 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Grizzlies by a score of 75-61. The win made it back-to-back wins for Oregon.

Among those leading the charge was Nate Bittle, who scored 17 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kario Oquendo, who scored 11 points along with 3 assists and 3 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State entered their tilt with Portland with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Tigers walked away with a 75-65 victory over the Pilots on Wednesday.

Tennessee State can attribute much of their success to Christian Brown, who scored 24 points along with 3 rebounds and 1 assist. Another player making a difference was E.J. Bellinger, who scored 18 points along with 4 rebounds.

The Ducks' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

Looking forward, the game looks promising for Oregon, as the team is favored by a full 20 points. They finished last season with a 14-17 record against the spread.

Oregon ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 14-5 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $734.10. Tennessee State has only played as the underdog once this season, and they left that game victorious.

Odds

Oregon is a big 20-point favorite against Tennessee State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

