Utah Utes @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Utah 18-12, Oregon 19-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Utah is 1-9 against Oregon since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

The matchup between Utah and Oregon State on Thursday hardly resembled the 74-47 effort from their previous meeting. The Utes took a 92-85 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Beavers. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The losing side was boosted by Branden Carlson, who scored 40 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Deivon Smith, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Oregon's game on Thursday was all tied up 37-37 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell to the Buffaloes 79-75. Oregon got off to an early lead (up 12 with 12:54 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by N'Faly Dante, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. Jackson Shelstad was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with six assists.

The Utes' loss dropped their record down to 18-12. As for the Ducks, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-11 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Utah hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Utah came out on top in a nail-biter against Oregon when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 80-77. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Oregon has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Utah.