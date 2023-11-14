Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: App. State 1-1, Oregon State 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will head out on the road to face off against the Oregon State Beavers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gill Coliseum. App. State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Saturday.

The point spread may have favored App. State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 91-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Huskies.

Even though they lost, App. State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Northern Illinois only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Oregon State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They slipped by the Trojans 81-80. The score was all tied up 32-32 at the break, but Oregon State was the better team in the second half.

Christian Wright and Tyler Bilodeau were among the main playmakers for Oregon State as the former earned 14 points along with 4 steals and the latter dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds.

With the Mountaineers' loss and the Huskies' win, both teams now sport identical 1-1 records.

App. State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an even 14-14 record against the spread.

Odds

Oregon State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against App. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.