Arizona State Sun Devils @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Arizona State 11-8, Oregon State 10-9

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Oregon State is 1-9 against Arizona State since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. Arizona State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Oregon State, who comes in off a win.

Oregon State's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. Not to be outdone by the Wildcats, the Beavers got past the Wildcats on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Jordan Pope with but a second left in the second quarter. Oregon State's win was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 18 points disadvantage in the spread.

Oregon State can attribute much of their success to Tyler Bilodeau, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds, and Pope, who scored 31 points along with five assists. That's the first time this season that Pope scored 30 or more points. Michael Rataj was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Sun Devils suffered a painful 80-61 defeat at the hands of the Ducks on Thursday.

The losing side was boosted by Jose Perez, who scored 20 points.

Arizona State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Beavers now have a winning record of 10-9. As for the Sun Devils, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-8 record this season.

Oregon State came up short against Arizona State when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 63-57. Will Oregon State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Arizona State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.