Who's Playing
Arizona State Sun Devils @ Oregon State Beavers
Current Records: Arizona State 11-8, Oregon State 10-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Oregon State is 1-9 against Arizona State since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. Arizona State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Oregon State, who comes in off a win.
Oregon State's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. Not to be outdone by the Wildcats, the Beavers got past the Wildcats on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Jordan Pope with but a second left in the second quarter. Oregon State's win was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 18 points disadvantage in the spread.
Oregon State can attribute much of their success to Tyler Bilodeau, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds, and Pope, who scored 31 points along with five assists. That's the first time this season that Pope scored 30 or more points. Michael Rataj was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Sun Devils suffered a painful 80-61 defeat at the hands of the Ducks on Thursday.
The losing side was boosted by Jose Perez, who scored 20 points.
Arizona State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
The Beavers now have a winning record of 10-9. As for the Sun Devils, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-8 record this season.
Oregon State came up short against Arizona State when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 63-57. Will Oregon State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Arizona State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.
- Mar 08, 2023 - Arizona State 63 vs. Oregon State 57
- Feb 02, 2023 - Arizona State 68 vs. Oregon State 57
- Jan 14, 2023 - Arizona State 74 vs. Oregon State 69
- Feb 19, 2022 - Arizona State 73 vs. Oregon State 53
- Feb 14, 2021 - Arizona State 75 vs. Oregon State 73
- Jan 16, 2021 - Oregon State 80 vs. Arizona State 79
- Feb 22, 2020 - Arizona State 74 vs. Oregon State 73
- Jan 09, 2020 - Arizona State 82 vs. Oregon State 76
- Mar 03, 2019 - Arizona State 74 vs. Oregon State 71
- Jan 17, 2019 - Arizona State 70 vs. Oregon State 67