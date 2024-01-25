Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Arizona 14-4, Oregon State 9-9

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arizona. The Arizona Wildcats and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gill Coliseum. Arizona will be strutting in after a victory while Oregon State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, the Wildcats earned a 77-71 win over the Bruins. The victory was all the more spectacular given Arizona was down 19 points with 7:40 left in the first half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arizona to victory, but perhaps none more so than Pelle Larsson, who scored 22 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Larsson has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Oumar Ballo, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oregon State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 90-57 bruising that the Buffaloes dished out on Saturday. Oregon State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-23.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Tyler Bilodeau, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 14-4 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 31.7 points. As for the Beavers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-9 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Arizona have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Oregon State, though, as they've only made 31.4% of their threes per game this season. Given Arizona's sizeable advantage in that area, Oregon State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Arizona against Oregon State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 84-52 victory. With Arizona ahead 47-21 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

Arizona is a big 18.5-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Arizona has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.