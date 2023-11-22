Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Baylor 4-0, Oregon State 3-1

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Baylor has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will face off against the Oregon State Beavers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Baylor might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Tuesday.

Baylor was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Roos 99-61 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, as Baylor did.

Baylor can attribute much of their success to Ja'Kobe Walter, who scored 23 points along with 4 rebounds, and Jayden Nunn, who scored 25 points along with 4 assists and 1 rebound. Jalen Bridges was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with 4 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Oregon State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 84-63 walloping at the hands of the Cornhuskers. Oregon State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-24.

The Bears pushed their record up to 4-0 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 26.33 points. As for the Beavers, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Baylor and Oregon State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Baylor hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.