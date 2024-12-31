Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Oregon State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 46-39 lead against Portland.

Oregon State came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Portland 5-9, Oregon State 10-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Portland has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Gill Coliseum. The Pilots sure did not do have the spread advantage, meaning they'll be fighting a (steep) uphill battle.

Last Saturday, Portland lost to Wash. State at home by a decisive 89-73 margin.

Portland's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Max Mackinnon, who went 9 for 16 en route to 22 points plus five rebounds, and Austin Rapp, who earned 17 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. Mackinnon had some trouble finding his footing against Lafayette last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Oregon State unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 78-66 to Nebraska. The Beavers' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Oregon State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Nate Kingz, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points, and Damarco Minor, who posted 16 points plus five rebounds. Kingz had some trouble finding his footing against Oakland on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Portland's defeat dropped their record down to 5-9. As for Oregon State, their loss dropped their record down to 10-3.

Portland won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in December of 2020, slipping by Oregon State 87-86. Will Portland repeat their success, or does Oregon State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oregon State is a big 18.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beavers as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Portland has won both of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last 8 years.