Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Stanford 7-7, Oregon State 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Stanford Cardinal and the Oregon State Beavers are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State does have the home-court advantage, but Stanford is expected to win by 4.5 points.

Last Saturday, the Cardinal came up short against the Trojans and fell 93-79.

Stanford's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Michael Jones, who scored 23 points, and Brandon Angel who scored 18 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the Beavers opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-72 loss to the Huskies. That's two games in a row now that Oregon State has lost by exactly seven points.

Oregon State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jordan Pope, who scored 29 points along with five assists, and Tyler Bilodeau who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Cardinal's loss dropped their record down to 7-7. As for the Beavers, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 9-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Stanford have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. It's a different story for Oregon State, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1 threes per game. Given Stanford's sizeable advantage in that area, Oregon State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Stanford's way against Oregon State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as Stanford made off with a 83-60 win. Will Stanford repeat their success, or does Oregon State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Stanford is a 4.5-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stanford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.