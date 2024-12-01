Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Oregon State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UC Davis 44-31.

If Oregon State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-2 in no time. On the other hand, UC Davis will have to make due with a 3-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: UC Davis 3-3, Oregon State 4-2

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers will face off against the UC Davis Aggies at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gill Coliseum. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

Oregon State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 127, but even that wound up being too high. They fell just short of North Texas by a score of 58-55 on Monday. The match marked the Beavers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Meanwhile, UC Davis entered their game against Norfolk State on Monday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. UC Davis suffered a bruising 76-55 loss at the hands of Norfolk State. The matchup was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly the Aggies were thoroughly outmatched 42-22 in the second half.

This is the second loss in a row for Oregon State and nudges their season record down to 4-2. As for UC Davis, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-3.

Looking ahead, Oregon State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Oregon State was able to grind out a solid win over UC Davis in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, winning 71-59. Does Oregon State have another victory up their sleeve, or will UC Davis turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Oregon State is a big 10.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beavers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Oregon State and UC Davis both have 1 win in their last 2 games.