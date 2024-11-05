Halftime Report

A win for Oregon State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 38-31 lead against Utah Tech.

If Oregon State keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Utah Tech will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Utah Tech 0-0, Oregon State 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Oregon State Beavers. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Gill Coliseum.

Looking back to last season, Utah Tech finished on the wrong side of .500 (11-20), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Oregon State will seek to improve after finishing 13-18.