Utah Valley Wolverines @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Utah Valley 6-3, Oregon State 5-3

The Oregon State Beavers will be playing at home against the Utah Valley Wolverines at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Monday, the Beavers earned a 70-63 win over the Mustangs.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Oregon State to victory, but perhaps none more so than KC Ibekwe, who scored 14 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 blocks. Less helpful for Oregon State was Jordan Pope's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, a fact Utah Valley proved on Tuesday. They strolled past the Wildcats with points to spare, taking the game 70-54.

The Beavers' win bumped their record up to 5-3. As for the Wolverines, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

Looking ahead, Oregon State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oregon State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah Valley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Oregon State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

