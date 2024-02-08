Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Washington State 16-6, Oregon State 11-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Washington State Cougars and the Oregon State Beavers are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State does have the home-court advantage, but Washington State is expected to win by nine points.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Washington State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 90-87 win over the Huskies. The win was familiar territory for Washington State who now have three in a row.

Washington State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Myles Rice, who scored 18 points along with five assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaac Jones, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Oregon State found out the hard way on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Trojans on the road and fell 82-54. Oregon State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Cougars are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-6 record this season. As for the Beavers, they dropped their record down to 11-11 with that defeat, which was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Washington State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oregon State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Washington State's sizable advantage in that area, the Beavers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Washington State beat the Beavers 65-58 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Washington State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Washington State is a big 9-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.