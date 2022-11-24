Who's Playing

No. 8 Duke @ Oregon State

Current Records: Duke 4-1; Oregon State 3-1

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers will take on the #8 Duke Blue Devils at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Duke will be strutting in after a victory while the Beavers will be stumbling in from a loss.

The point spread favored Oregon State this past Saturday, but luck did not. The contest between Oregon State and the Portland State Vikings was not particularly close, with Oregon State falling 79-66. A silver lining for Oregon State was the play of forward Glenn Taylor Jr., who had 25 points.

As for the Blue Devils, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the Bellarmine Knights 74-57 on Monday. The top scorers for Duke were center Kyle Filipowski (18 points) and guard Jacob Grandison (16 points).

Oregon State's defeat took them down to 3-1 while Duke's win pulled them up to 4-1. On Monday Duke relied heavily on Kyle Filipowski, who had 18 points in addition to eight boards. It will be up to Oregon State's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon

Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.