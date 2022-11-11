Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Oregon State

Current Records: Florida A&M 0-2; Oregon State 1-0

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers are on the road again Friday and play against the Oregon State Beavers at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Gill Coliseum.

A victory for the Rattlers just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Portland Pilots, falling 91-54. Guard Jordan Tillmon (16 points) and guard Byron Smith (14 points) were the top scorers for Florida A&M.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday Oregon State sidestepped the Tulsa Golden Hurricane for a 73-70 win.

Florida A&M have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Oregon State's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Florida A&M's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Oregon State can repeat their recent success or if Florida A&M bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Beavers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.