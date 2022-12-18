Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Oregon State

Current Records: Green Bay 2-10; Oregon State 5-6

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix will take on the Oregon State Beavers at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State should still be riding high after a win, while the Phoenix will be looking to right the ship.

A victory for Green Bay just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Stanford Cardinal on the road and fell 85-40.

Meanwhile, Oregon State strolled past the Seattle Redhawks with points to spare this past Thursday, taking the game 73-58. Guard Jordan Pope (15 points) and forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (13 points) were the top scorers for Oregon State.

Green Bay have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-9 ATS when expected to lose.

The Phoenix are now 2-10 while the Beavers sit at 5-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Green Bay is stumbling into the matchup with the 359th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 57.8 on average. Oregon States have had an even harder time: they are 33rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Beavers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.