Tulsa @ Oregon State

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off at 11:59 p.m. ET November 7th at Gill Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 3-28 season, Oregon State is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Tulsa (11-20), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

The Beavers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET

Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon



Odds

The Beavers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Beavers, as the game opened with the Beavers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tulsa have won two out of their last three games against Oregon State.