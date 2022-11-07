Who's Playing
Tulsa @ Oregon State
What to Know
The Oregon State Beavers and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off at 11:59 p.m. ET November 7th at Gill Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 3-28 season, Oregon State is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Tulsa (11-20), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
The Beavers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Beavers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Beavers, as the game opened with the Beavers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Tulsa have won two out of their last three games against Oregon State.
- Nov 15, 2021 - Tulsa 64 vs. Oregon State 58
- Nov 22, 2016 - Tulsa 75 vs. Oregon State 64
- Dec 19, 2015 - Oregon State 76 vs. Tulsa 71