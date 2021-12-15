Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Oregon State

Current Records: UC Davis 4-3; Oregon State 1-8

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the UC Davis Aggies at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at Gill Coliseum. UC Davis should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Beavers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Oregon State was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and that's exactly how things played out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 90-65 to the Arizona Wildcats. The losing side was boosted by forward Warith Alatishe, who had 14 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Aggies were completely in charge two weeks ago, breezing past the California Merced Bobcats 81-40 at home.

Oregon State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.

Oregon State is now 1-8 while UC Davis sits at 4-3. UC Davis is 2-1 after wins this season, and the Beavers are 0-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Beavers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.

Injury Report for Oregon State

Tre' Williams: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Chol Marial: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Rodrigue Andela: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for UC Davis

No Injury Information