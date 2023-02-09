Who's Playing
UCLA @ Oregon State
Current Records: UCLA 19-4; Oregon State 9-15
What to Know
The #7 UCLA Bruins won both of their matches against the Oregon State Beavers last season (81-65 and 94-55) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. UCLA and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. The Bruins won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 15-point advantage in the spread.
UCLA entered their matchup on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of the Washington State Cougars and carried off a 76-52 victory. UCLA's guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and 15 boards.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 84-52, which was the final score in Oregon State's tilt against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.
This next game looks promising for UCLA, who are favored by a full 15 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest on Saturday, where they covered an 11.5-point spread.
The Bruins' win brought them up to 19-4 while the Beavers' loss pulled them down to 9-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UCLA ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.3 on average. Less enviably, Oregon State is stumbling into the contest with the 351st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oregon State.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Bruins are a big 15-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UCLA have won nine out of their last 13 games against Oregon State.
- Feb 26, 2022 - UCLA 94 vs. Oregon State 55
- Jan 15, 2022 - UCLA 81 vs. Oregon State 65
- Mar 11, 2021 - Oregon State 83 vs. UCLA 79
- Jan 30, 2021 - UCLA 57 vs. Oregon State 52
- Jan 23, 2020 - UCLA 62 vs. Oregon State 58
- Feb 21, 2019 - UCLA 68 vs. Oregon State 67
- Jan 13, 2019 - Oregon State 79 vs. UCLA 66
- Feb 15, 2018 - UCLA 75 vs. Oregon State 68
- Jan 18, 2018 - Oregon State 69 vs. UCLA 63
- Feb 12, 2017 - UCLA 78 vs. Oregon State 60
- Dec 30, 2016 - UCLA 76 vs. Oregon State 63
- Mar 05, 2016 - Oregon State 86 vs. UCLA 82
- Jan 20, 2016 - UCLA 82 vs. Oregon State 73