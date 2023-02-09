Who's Playing

UCLA @ Oregon State

Current Records: UCLA 19-4; Oregon State 9-15

What to Know

The #7 UCLA Bruins won both of their matches against the Oregon State Beavers last season (81-65 and 94-55) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. UCLA and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. The Bruins won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 15-point advantage in the spread.

UCLA entered their matchup on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of the Washington State Cougars and carried off a 76-52 victory. UCLA's guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and 15 boards.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 84-52, which was the final score in Oregon State's tilt against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.

This next game looks promising for UCLA, who are favored by a full 15 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest on Saturday, where they covered an 11.5-point spread.

The Bruins' win brought them up to 19-4 while the Beavers' loss pulled them down to 9-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UCLA ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.3 on average. Less enviably, Oregon State is stumbling into the contest with the 351st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oregon State.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 15-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

UCLA have won nine out of their last 13 games against Oregon State.